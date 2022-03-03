Ukraine crisis: International Criminal Court opens investigation into Russian war crimes

No verified reports of using Indian students as human shield by Ukraine: US Dept of State

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Mar 03: The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC announced he is opening an active investigation into war crimes occurring against the civilian population of Ukraine.

In a statement, Khan wrote, "I have notified the ICC Presidency a few moments ago of my decision to immediately proceed with active investigations in the Situation. Our work in the collection of evidence has now commenced."

He added that the ICC would focus on the organization's key objective: ensuring accountability for crimes under the court's jurisdiction.

Thirty-nine signatories to the court's jurisdiction, including Germany, referred the situation in Ukraine to the ICC, speeding up the course by which it could act.

Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty which established the ICC.

ICC is the only one in the world that can prosecute individuals for committing atrocities or crimes of aggression when that person's own country won't or is incapable of doing so.

It can investigate genocide, crimes against humanity (ex. large-scale attacks against civilians), war crimes or crimes of aggression (ex, one state antagonizing another state).

Last week, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 9:10 [IST]