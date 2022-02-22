Consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across globe: US

First of 3 flights to bring Indians home from Ukraine takes off from Delhi

US mulls new sanctions against Russia today, decision in coordination with allies

Ukraine Crisis: China calls for restraint; Japan to impose sanctions

International

oi-Deepika S

United States, Feb 22: China, Japan and Canada have raised concerns over situation in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putins signed decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to maintain peace in those areas.

China

China has called for restraint and is encouraging every effort to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, saying Beijing believes all countries should solve disputes by peaceful means in line with the U.N. Charter.

China's U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun called on the key parties in the Ukraine dispute "to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions.''

The Chinese ambassador made no mention of actions on Monday by its usual ally, Russia, saying only that "all parties concerned must exercise restraint, and avoid any action that may fuel tensions," and to "welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution."

Japan

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida criticised Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity and said his country will discuss possible "severe actions" including sanctions with the international community.

Kishida was responding to Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing Monday of decree recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, ordering his troops to "maintain peace" in those areas. Putin's announcement raised fears of an imminent invasion.

"Those actions are unacceptable, and we express our strong condemnation," Kishida told reporters Tuesday. "Japan is watching the development with grave concern." Separately, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday it was important that Group of Seven nations that share values such as democracy and rule of law stick together and lead the international community. He declined to say if Japan is planning its own sanctions against Russia.

Canada

Canada has slammed Russia and called its actions "unacceptable".

"Russia's unacceptable actions threaten peace in Europe and around the world and they will not be tolerated. I spoke about that with President @vonderLeyen today, and we affirmed our strengthened commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.

Russia’s unacceptable actions threaten peace in Europe and around the world – and they will not be tolerated. I spoke about that with President @vonderLeyen today, and we affirmed our strengthened commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 22, 2022

The Prime Minister stressed that Russia's actions threaten peace and order in Europe and around the world, are blatant violations of international law, and will not be tolerated. The two leaders urgently called on Russia to de-escalate tensions and pursue a diplomatic solution to the situation. They committed to continue close coordination with Allies and partners, including Ukraine. They emphasized that any further military incursion into Ukraine would have serious consequences, including coordinated sanctions.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:41 [IST]