YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine crisis: Can't afford military escalation, says India at UNSC meet

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    United Nations, Feb 23: Calling for restraint on all sides, India on Tuesday said the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

    Cant afford military escalation: India
    Image credit: ANI

    At the crucial UNSC meeting on Ukraine crisis, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

    "Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students& nationals live&study in different parts of Ukraine, incl in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," Tirumurti, said.

    "We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest," he added.

    "The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond," Tirumurti said.

    Following Putin's decision that threatens to further escalate tensions in the region, the UN Security Council, under Russia's Presidency for the month, is holding an emergency open briefing on Ukraine on Monday night.

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india ukraine russia

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X