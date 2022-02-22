Ukraine crisis: Can't afford military escalation, says India at UNSC meet

oi-Deepika S

United Nations, Feb 23: Calling for restraint on all sides, India on Tuesday said the escalation of tension along the Russia-Ukraine border is a matter of deep concern and the developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.

At the crucial UNSC meeting on Ukraine crisis, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region."

"Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students& nationals live&study in different parts of Ukraine, incl in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," Tirumurti, said.

"We strongly emphasize the vital need for all sides to maintain international peace and security by exercising the utmost restraint and intensifying diplomatic efforts to ensure that a mutually amicable solution is arrived at the earliest," he added.

"The immediate priority is de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond," Tirumurti said.

Following Putin's decision that threatens to further escalate tensions in the region, the UN Security Council, under Russia's Presidency for the month, is holding an emergency open briefing on Ukraine on Monday night.