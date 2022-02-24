YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kyiv, Feb 24: The Ukraine state media said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will issue weapons to everyone who wants them. Recently there were images of Ukrainians undergoing basic military training as tensions with Russia began to build up.

    Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

    This comes after Russia's full-flown air and ground military attack on Ukraine.

    The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

    Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war ukraine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X