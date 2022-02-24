At least 10 students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Ukraine crisis: Oppn attacks govt on evacuation strategy, says despite repeated warnings it failed to act

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Feb 24: The Ukraine state media said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will issue weapons to everyone who wants them. Recently there were images of Ukrainians undergoing basic military training as tensions with Russia began to build up.

This comes after Russia's full-flown air and ground military attack on Ukraine.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.