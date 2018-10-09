Ukraine: 10,000 people evacuated after explosions ammunition depot

Chernigov, Oct 9: Around 10,000 people were evacuated from the city of Chernigov in northern Ukraine after powerful explosions rocked a local ammunitions depot on Tuesday.

Airspace and roads are put on lockdown within 20km. 220 emergency staffers and 60 technical units have been dispatched to the scene.

According to Russia Today television network, the first report of explosions at the arsenal in the town of Ichnia came at 3.30 am. The scale of the explosion and the territory it has affected is unclear at the moment. An emergency response headquarters has been set up.

There has been no information on casualties so far.