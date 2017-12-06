UK: Two plotting to blow up Downing Street gates, kill Theresa May arrested

A bid to assassinate UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been foiled. Two men were arrested on suspicion of plotting to kill May by using a bomb disguised as a bag to blow off the gates of Downing Street and attack her with knives.

The duo who are due to appear in the Westminster Magistrate's court were detained during raids in London and Birmingham last week and charged with terrorism offences. They have been identified as Maaimur Zakaraiyah Rahman (20) and Mohammad Aqub Imran (21), the Independent reported.

Andrew Parker, the head of the MI5 revealed the plot to the Cabinet. He also said that the security services have foiled nine terrorist attacks on the UK in the past one year.

OneIndia News