UK Student’s attempt to build clay Taj Mahal Minarets leaves Twitterati in splits

London, June 24: Every now and then, something or the other gets viral online and the reasons vary. So, when a kindergarten teacher at Arlington Public Schools in Virginia who was left stumped when one of her students tried to build a replica of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, with clay, Twitter could not control their wit.

The Twitter user, Lori Mintzer (@lori_mintzer), apparently gave a project to her school kids to make the Taj Mahal out of clay. However, one of the kids innocent attempt, turned into a hilarious outcome.

"So one of the students at my school tried to build the Taj Mahal out of clay and...," she tweeted.

The student even noted important points behind the marvellous monument, with sticky notes surrounded by it

So one of the students at my school tried to build the Taj Mahal out of clay and... pic.twitter.com/lamHxGwrzw — Lori Mintzer (@lori_mintzer) June 22, 2019

Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

'7' wonders indeed. — Suryank Singh (@suryank1996) June 23, 2019

I’m actually happy the kid didn’t ask for anybody’s help and completed his work with self dependence. Honest work. 👏🏻 — सृष्टि (@Srishti__S) June 23, 2019

miniature Taj Mahal "erected" 😂 — Rahul Sengupta (@canonmanrahul) June 23, 2019

A+. Nailed it. — Liddle Lamzy Dive (@saucissonsec) June 24, 2019

Funny how they always resemble ... no, scrap that thought — Michele McKenzie (@MColvinMcKenzie) June 24, 2019

Um. 😮



Magnificent effort. 😂😂 — Plodding Historian (@lke73_historian) June 24, 2019

The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan, the builder. Ever since then, the beautiful ivory-white marble mausoleum has only gained popularity and every year draws millions of visitors and tourists in the Indian city of Agra.