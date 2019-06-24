  • search
    UK Student’s attempt to build clay Taj Mahal Minarets leaves Twitterati in splits

    London, June 24: Every now and then, something or the other gets viral online and the reasons vary. So, when a kindergarten teacher at Arlington Public Schools in Virginia who was left stumped when one of her students tried to build a replica of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, with clay, Twitter could not control their wit.

    The Twitter user, Lori Mintzer (@lori_mintzer), apparently gave a project to her school kids to make the Taj Mahal out of clay. However, one of the kids innocent attempt, turned into a hilarious outcome.

    "So one of the students at my school tried to build the Taj Mahal out of clay and...," she tweeted.

    The student even noted important points behind the marvellous monument, with sticky notes surrounded by it

    Here are some of the many reactions to the viral post:

    The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. It was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan, the builder. Ever since then, the beautiful ivory-white marble mausoleum has only gained popularity and every year draws millions of visitors and tourists in the Indian city of Agra.

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
