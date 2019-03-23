  • search
    London, March 23: A 102-year-old woman in the UK almost ran out of shelter, thanks to the last-minute information from her old-age home that it was going to shut down within hours.

    UK shocker: 102-year-old woman asked to find new home within hours

    The bizarre incident has made quite an impact.

    According to a report in Lad Bible, the centenarian Betty Heath lived with other residents at The Royal Bay Residential Care Home, Aldwick, Old Sussex, which closed down last week, leaving the old soul 'anxious and confused'.

    The families of the residents at the care were given just hours to find them new shelter after they were warned that the shelter might not be operational for long. Betty's daughter Sandra Jacobs was told by a social worker last week that the old-age home could be facing problem. Aged 73, Sandra visited the home and got the terrible news that the home might be closing down. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had ordered the shelter to be shut down following an inspection report that found the residents were 'at risk', the report added.

    Florida school shooting: Stricken by 'survivor's guilt', teen takes own life

    The shock didn't end there. Just hours after she heard about the impending closing down of the care, Sandra was asked to come and pick her mother immediately, along with her belongings.

    The daughter, who stays in Berkshire, was quoted as saying by Lad Bible: "We got there just after 10am and they said they wanted to discuss what was happening with the care home. They said they wanted to make us aware of a problem there and that it may close down, but they did not know what was happening yet. When I asked the social worker, she said, 'I can guarantee this place is not going to shut,' and I believed her."

    She said they didn't want to shift their aged parents because that would make them anxious.

    Sandra said her mother was quite distressed to know that she had to leave the home where she had learnt to adjust after a while. She was not happy with the way the entire issue was handled.

    The family was in distress too since it had no alternative accommodation for the elderly woman ready. Sandra also said that Betty could not be kept with the family as there was no nobody at home to look after her.

    Sandra finally found a new place - a secure one - for her mother but has planned to take her back home and keep carers to ensure that she has a comfortable living.

