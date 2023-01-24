UK's House of Lords member writes to BBC not to air 2nd part of series on PM Modi

International

oi-Prakash KL

"The documentary was heavily one-sided and failed to reflect the series of events," The House of Lords member said.

London, Jan 24: The House of Lords member Dolar Amarshi Popat has written a letter to the Director General of BBC Broadcasting House Tim Davie asking him not to air the second part of the controversial series on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter, Dolar Amarshi Popat said that he was "shocked by the documentary produced by the BBC implicating the Hon. Prime Minister of India in the Gujarat riots of 2002 which aired on January 17, 2023." He pointed out that the broadcasting group has an important role in educating the UK population and is considered a trusted source of information around the world.

"The documentary was heavily one-sided and failed to reflect the series of events that have unfolded since the riots. Prime Minister Modi was cleared of his involvement by the Indian judiciary and parliament, which led helped to lead to his re-election as a trusted leader," read his letter. "India has made a lot of progress since independence on diversity and enshrines into law the protection of everyone regardless of their race, religion. or gender. Not only as the largest democracy in the world but also in a region where many countries do not offer the same freedoms, of course, it has its challenges, and they should be challenged. However, any challenge should reflect both sides whilst also being sensitive to the complexities that a condemnation of one side can bring," it added.

Popat then told him to ensure this documentary doesn't put a stain on that good record.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had last week said that he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart. "The UK government's position on this has been clear and long-standing and hasn't changed, of course, we don't tolerate persecution where it appears anywhere but I am not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honourable gentleman has put forward to," ANI quoted Sunak as saying while responding to Hussain's question on the BBC report.

Also, Lord Rami Ranger, a member of House of Lords of UK Parliament, criticised the UK's state broadcaster BBC over the controversial series against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has written a letter to Tim Davie, Director General of the BBC, condemning the documentary and slammed the broadcaster for showing a "lack of vision, common sense, and judgement by producing such an insensitive one-sided documentary." According to him, the two-part series insults the two-time democratically elected Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world but also the judiciary and Parliament which investigated the case "rigorously and exonerated him from being involved in the riots in any way."

India has slammed the series, calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.