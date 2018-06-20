UK-India Week 2018 LIVE: 'Can’t become renewable overnight,' says Robert Todd

Jun 20, 2018 10:12 PM
‘India is one of a handful of countries that has adopted energy policies that are compatible with energy targets’ says Barry Gardiner,MP for Brent North.
Robert Todd, says, "We can’t become renewable overnight, it’s about working through this transition."
Rahul Munjal, says,"We need to first decarbonize and then bring in the electric vehicles. Matter of time before we see electric buses on Indian roads."
‘India is building a grid called Green corridor’ says Rahul Munjal on renewables and combating climate change
Robert Todd of HSBC asks, "How do we power all our smartphones? These are the times of disruption we are seeing. What does the future of Energy look like?"
Prof Nawal Prinja, says ‘The birth of Indian nuclear m energy took place in the UK, in Manchester to be precise. So we have strong history’
The experts will discuss on what are the challenges in India’s energy revolution? How can the UK and India combat climate change together?
The Future of Energy & Climate Change Cooperation: Hon Barry Gardiner MP, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade & Climate Change, will lead a critical discussion on the role that the UK and India can play together in addressing climate change. The high-powered panel will share their vast experience in addressing questions such as can India’s energy revolution be realistically financed? Are we doing enough to jointly develop more efficient and affordable technologies? How can UK-India partnerships work effectively in other markets?
About Artificial Intelligence: Umang Bedi says, "AI can solve all problems but it can’t substitute for creative arts; the government needs to see how an Indian platform can be created to ensure the money remains in the country."
Uman Bedi on the future of Indian Media and creativity
‘By 2020, consumers will explode in India — if you speak to them in their language, it will go to their heart’ says Umang Bedi, President, Dailyhunt.
Technological disruption in India: Umang Bedi says, "200 million people consume content in regional languages. The disruption in technology also gives the opportunity to create content.
Oberoi delves into the nitty-gritties of the business of cinema with Umang Bedi Mira Misra Kaushik.
Vivek Oberoi recounts his Bollywood struggles to analyse how things are changing in the industry in his keynote.
The Future of Creativity and the Media: Dailyhunt President Umang Bedi is one of the panellists.
Award-winning Indian actor, businessman and philanthropist Vivek Oberoi will steer a discussion on the untapped potential of the UK & India’s soft-power and how by combining talent, ideas, and technologies the partnership can make a significant and positive impact in the world. The experienced panel will share insights into the changing face of India’s creative industries and how Indian media is going global.
The first step we are taking is to release a study pointing out in stark terms the water crisis the country is facing. It’s a bold step," says Rajiv Kumar, on fears of India’s water crisis in India.
Energy challenge being tackled at 2 levels by NITI Aayog: Overall availability of energy and access of energy to the ordinary person. That’s the two levels of availability and access.
Rajiv Kumar: The data we generate is the staple of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and we need to see how we can collaborate with countries like UK on the issue AI might be the most effective way to make India a truly homogenous society
Potential for artificial intelligence: The first thing to do is to mitigate the fear in India of a trade-off between tech advances and job creation. There is no such trade-off.
About pollution in Delhi: NITI Aayog VC assures that one of the top priorities is to address environmental problems. Rajiv Kumar says, " Two task forces have been set up to address the issue on top priority." "Trying to create awareness in local bodies. We have started the process. In this winter you will see improvement in air quality in Delhi," he adds.
On the role of NITI Aayog, Dr.Rajiv Kumar, says "We moved out five-year plan strategy of the erstwhile Planning Commission. NITI Aayog not only collects idea but also trying to ensure those ideas are implemented. For example, Agro-processing side. We known farmers need to be connected to the market. So, we drafted the Agri-livestock market act.
‘Investment is tough but times are changing’, says Dr Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman NITI Aayog in conversation with Edie Lush, Executive Editor, Hub Culture, UK
"There is a feeling in the bones under Modi govt that we are on the verge of reaping the demographic dividend,"Dr Rajiv Kumar addresses the trajectory of Indian economy and the policies of the Modi government at the UK-India Leadership Conclave
"Foreign investors should tell us where are we going wrong. The Government is committed to improving investment. PM has shown that government's job is to facilitate investment," says Rajiv Kumar
Rajiv Kumar says, "I promise on behalf of PM that we will address your (investors) concerns."
"So many reforms in four years to put India on the trajectory of growth. We are on the cusp of major transformation," says Rajiv Kumar.
Rajiv Kumar says, "The way we run our government and business in the largest democracy has changed. Our government has transformed, ease of doing business is changing. Our focus is now on areas we recognize our weakness. For example, Agriculture.
Dr Rajiv Kumar invited to the stage. At the outset, he thanks organisers for inviting him.
In the afternoon session, Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), Dr Rajiv Kumar, will engage in a candid and wide-ranging conversation with delegates on four years of the PM Narendra Modi government, the current trajectory of the Indian economy, and how the Indian government’s policies and approach to governance are transforming India.
Af Malhotra, says, "UK tax structures such as R&D tax credits, SEIS, EIS, and Grants have supported UK startups get off the ground. India needs similar financial support structures to aid Indian entrepreneurs."
"Forums like UK-India Conclave are very good in building collaborations in the innovation space," says Vishal Joneja on the start-up landscape in India
Priya Guha, Ecosystem GM for RocketSpace's new UK campus in London, says, "Enterprises are a key part of the tech startup ecosystem. All corporates in Fortune 100 will not be there in 5 years if they don’t engage with startups."
Af Malhotra says "Corporations have a big role to play in driving ecosystems. The future for the largest companies will be underpinned by digital."
A panel discussion is underway about opportunities for collaboration in technology, innovation and whether the UK and India can do more to ensure that the very best talent and start-ups in both countries.
Sunil Parekh briefs about start-up ecosystem in India. He says "India is at number 3 in the startup ecosystem, overtook Israel."
TechXchange: UK-India Technology & Talent Exchange Programme has been launched.
Sunil Parekh says,"We will bring a delegation from India from 20-21 September 2018 where there will be an exchange of ideas. We are looking for the market and the money, just these two things."
Sunil Parekh from FICCI India kickstarts the second session- 'The Innovation Imperative'. The discussion is about bringing cross-investment in start-ups. Other speakers are, Af Malhotra, Arbinder Chatwal and Vishal Joneja
The Innovation Imperative: This interactive session will highlight opportunities for collaboration in technology and innovation, and question whether the UK and India can do more to ensure that the very best talent and start-ups in both countries are given the right support to succeed. The session will also see the launch of TechXchange: UK-India Technology & Talent Exchange Programme
The first session of the Leadership Conclave ends. The second session of the day to begin shortly.
About opportunities for stronger UK-India collaboration, Josh Hardie says, "Opportunity for India and UK is to set a global standard on how we manage cross-border data."
"Aadhaar, UIP and GST will create a solid foundation for a digital tax system in India," says Mohit Joshi.
Indian parliamentarian Swapan Dasgupta, Mohit Joshi, Infosys President and UK businessman Joshua Hardie are in a lively discussion on the challenges the UK-India relationship is facing and what the UK must do bolster trade and influence.
Sir Vince Cable says, "If we enter an era of trade warfare, India is reasonably insulated but Britain is not."
"One little grenade to throw in the mix, we never discuss British people going to India. Why don’t we send British professionals to get training in India?"
Sir Vince Cable, MP for Twickenham, takes the stage to deliver special address. He says,"India now has the third largest economy in the world, Britain is seventh or eight, size very much in India’s favour...India is now one of the leading economic superpowers"
"Visas are an important issue, but it is certainly in no way the only defining aspect of our relationship...at the people to people level is where this relationship will be an unbeatable partnership," says HE YK Sinha
His Excellency YK Sinha thanks Manoj Ladwa for organising the event. YK Sinha says,"People to people relation is at the core of mutual relations between the countries".
'Both (UK and India) must develop trust in bilateral relations,'says Manoj Ladwa. "UK-India are in a race to capture the very best talent in the world, we cannot remain in transactional mode. This conclave is to see how we can elevate the relationship to make it truly transformational," Ladwa said.
Manoj Ladwa says the sessions in this conclave will focus on issues which are helpful to the global economy.
Manoj Ladwa, founder & CEO of Indiaincorp, performs Yoga before his opening remarks.
Over 300 leaders from business, politics, finance, media, arts & culture and even CSR are at the 5th UK-India leadership Conclave.
On day 1 of the UK-India Leadership Conclave, dignitaries have already begun networking at the venue.
This 2-day Leadership Conclave is packed with great speakers from India and the United Kingdom. The venue, Latimer House, is buzzing with excitement.
Corporate Affairs Manager Dina Ladwa is welcoming guests at the Latimer House.
The Conclave will bring together the most influential figures in business, politics, diplomacy, culture, arts and media for a two-day residential retreat at the historic and picturesque Latimer House in Buckinghamshire.
The Conclave will address the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities.