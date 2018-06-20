UK-India Week 2018 LIVE: 'Can’t become renewable overnight,' says Robert Todd

The 5th Annual UK-India Leadership Conclave has commenced at De Vere Latimer Estate Latimer, Buckinghamshire. The conclave has been hailed as a landmark event for growing and developing the UK and India's strategic relationship.

The two-day Leadership Conclave will focus on the growing need for innovation and adaptation in bilateral relations, staging a wide variety of dynamic discussions and symposia, from unmissable VIP keynote addresses to invaluable informal networking opportunities.

Drawing on his extensive experience in the UK-India business and political corridor, India Inc. Founder & Chief Executive, Manoj Ladwa will set the scene for this year's Leadership Conclave. His Excellency YK Sinha, India's High Commissioner to the UK will deliver the Opening Address.

Throughout the day, business leaders and politicians will discuss crucial issues affecting the global business and political atmosphere.

Following the opening address, a Special Address by Rt Hon Sir Vince Cable MP, leader of the Liberal Democrats and one of the most respected anti-Brexit voices in the UK, will offer his insights into the opportunity for greater collaboration between the UK and India.

Lord Marland, Commonwealth Enterprise & Investment Council and Indian origin businessman and philanthropist Suhel Seth will debate: How can government and businesses work in tandem to clamp down on global corruption? Are mature democracies like the UK doing enough or simply preaching to others?

Also, Economist and vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog, Dr. Rajiv Kumar will engage in a candid conversation with delegates on four years of the PM Narendra Modi government, the current trajectory of the Indian economy, and how the Indian government's policies and approach to governance are transforming India.

