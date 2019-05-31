UK-INDIA awards 2019 short-list announced paving the way for stronger ties between the countries

New Delhi, May 31: The UK-India Awards 2019, an exclusive event celebrating the UK-India partnership is back in its third year, promising another glamorous evening celebrating special and significant talent. And now, they have announced the shortlist for this year's UK-India Awards.

A key highlight of UK-India Week (24 - 28 June 2019), the UK-India Awards brings together and celebrates the innovative and trailblazing individuals and organisations that are making a significant contribution to the strong global partnership between the UK and India.

The Awards announcement comes at a time when there are 842 Indian companies operating in the UK, with combined revenues of over £48 billion - an increase from £46.4 billion in 2018 [source: Grant Thornton India Meets Britain Tracker 2019]. Last year investment from India increased an incredible 321% over the previous year [source: ONS] and London sits at the very epicentre of this prosperity, attracting more investment projects from India than any other major European city [source: London & Partners]. Sending a clear message, that Brexit or no Brexit, India is committed to building winning partnerships with the UK.

This year's UK-India Awards will be judged by an all-women panel of leading figures in business, technology, media, and politics:

Ruth Davidson MP, Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party

Shalni Arora, CEO, Savannah Wisdom

Deborah D'Aubney, Director, General Counsel, Rolls Royce

Rt. Hon. Patricia Hewitt, Former UK Cabinet Minister

Gina Miller, Founder of True and Fair Foundation

Falguni Nayar, Founder of Nykaa.com

This year, thirty-five organisations have been shortlisted, including:

John Lewis Foundation for Social Impact Project of the Year

tech UK for Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, for Deal of the Year

Buffalo Grid, for Start-up of the Year

Baker McKenzie, for Law Firm of the Year

The Softbank Vision Fund for Fund of the Year

PwC for Consultancy of the Year

This year, British Asian Trust working with Childline are the Social Impact Partner for the UK-India Awards 2019.

Last year, winners included Carbon Clean Solutions, Standard Chartered Bank, Partition Museum and London Stock Exchange.

Manoj Ladwa, the British Indian entrepreneur and political strategist, Founder of India Inc. Group said:

"The UK-India Awards recognise people and organisations who work to build the bridge between the UK and India. They bring a wealth of innovation and creativity to this rich and winning partnership.

"This year's nominations are no different - they are companies and individuals that recognise the importance of the UK-India relationship and the global role the countries must fulfil. In addition to this, the UK-India Awards will also celebrate the organisations and individuals contributing to the UK-India partnership's leading, transformational impact on the world as a whole. They are working to bring new opportunities to this rich partnership."

The winners of the UK-India Awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony in London taking place on 28th June 2019.

In its third year, the Awards ceremony takes place during the inaugural UK-India Week, running 24th-28th June. UK-India Week celebrates the strong partnership between the UK and India and is a catalyst for promoting opportunities for future collaboration.

About UK-India Week:

This year, UK-India Week launches with 'India Day', a day of broad discussion and valuable debate tackling issues central to the future of the global partnership. UK-India Week's cornerstone event is the India Inc. Leaders' Summit, a two-day exchange of enterprise, innovation and opportunity which convenes international business leaders, change-makers and entrepreneurs to enhance collaboration.

It concludes with the UK-India Awards, a star-studded show celebrating people and organisations who, with their worldwide influence, are creating new frontiers for the UK-India partnership.