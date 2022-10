UK Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sacked: Report

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Oct 14: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday after less than six weeks in the job, the BBC reported on October 14, 2022, as the government's massive tax cuts sparked financial market turmoil. If the news is confirmed, his sacking makes Kwarteng as Britain's shortest serving chancellor since 1970

Earlier in the day, Downing Street confirmed that Truss, in power for only 37 days, scheduled a hastily arranged news conference as her Treasury chief dashed back to London for urgent talks on an economic package that sparked market turmoil.

Truss' office did not disclose the subject of the press conference, but she and Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng were under intense pressure to scale back unfunded tax cuts in order to calm financial markets and quell a snowballing revolt by members of their own Conservative Party. Kwarteng left the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting a day early amid the crisis triggered by investor concerns that 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation, as reported by news agency PTI.

UK finance minister cuts short US trip for emergency talks

Kwarteng on Thursday initially rejected suggestions that the government would reverse course, but in a later interview with The Daily Telegraph he said only "let's see" when asked if he might ditch his promise on corporation tax. Senior members of the Conservative party are publicly advising the government to take action. The pound rose as much as 1.7% against the dollar on Thursday and bond markets stabilized amid expectations that Truss and Kwarteng, whose formal title is chancellor of the Exchequer, will revise their economic growth plan. "So my advice to the chancellor would firmly be, do it, do it now," Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, told the BBC.

"Make sure it's something significant, not just nibbling at the edges but something that's going to be firm, bold and convincing, and do it as soon as possible." Truss, a free-market libertarian, came to power last month pledging to cut taxes to spur growth. But her ability to deliver on that commitment is now in doubt.