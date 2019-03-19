UK: Driver complains to cops that fellow driver is drunk but wait… he too is drunk!

Shubham Ghosh

London, March 19: It is always a violation of the rule to drink and drive. Authorities always encourage people to report whenever they spot people caring little about driving in an inebriated state.

One driver in the UK followed the rule perfectly in reporting to the law-keepers about another driver who was drunk and yet sat behind the wheels. But he did a mess and it was about forgetting that he himself was also under the influence of alcohol!

Both drivers ended up being arrested.

The bizarre incident was reported by the cops in Derbyshire after they arrived on the scene of a crash featuring both the drivers. The police shared the unique story on Twitter where its spokesperson said: "M1 J25. You couldn't make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage. One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Wow"

M1 J25. You couldn’t make this up. Very minor collision at the junction causing no damage. One driver suspects the other is drunk so quite rightly calls us. Forgetting he is also drunk. Both arrested. One blew 40 and the other 78. Charged to court. #DontDrinkDrive #Fatal4 #Wow pic.twitter.com/gerqz5iTuf — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) March 18, 2019

The Twitterati couldn't believe the bizarre story and they came up with their funny reactions:

The motorways of the UK have seen a surge in accidents in recent times. Even the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth got involved in an accident a few months ago while driving though escaped unhurt.