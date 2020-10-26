UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for seventh time

International

oi-Deepika S

London, Oct 26: A UK court on Monday rejected for the seventh time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government.

Modi, wanted in India in the PNB fraud case, is subject to two sets of criminal proceedings, the first brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) relating to PNB scam, and the second by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to money laundering.