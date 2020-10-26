YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for seventh time

    By
    |

    London, Oct 26: A UK court on Monday rejected for the seventh time the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is fighting his extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

    Modi was arrested on March 19, 2019, on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard on charges brought by the Indian government.

    Nirav Modi
    Nirav Modi

    Modi, wanted in India in the PNB fraud case, is subject to two sets of criminal proceedings, the first brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) relating to PNB scam, and the second by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to money laundering.

    More NIRAV MODI News

    Read more about:

    nirav modi pnb scam

    Story first published: Monday, October 26, 2020, 18:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X