    UK Court clears bookie Sanjeev Chawla’s extradition

    By
    |

    London, Jan 7:  United Kingdom court Monday granted Indian cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla's extradition in the match-fixing case.

    Indian bookie Sanjeev Chawla

    In 2018, by ruling that suspected cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla faced "no real risk" to his human rights in the Tihar Jail, Britain's high court had removed the only bar to his extradition to face charges of match-fixing during South Africa's tour of India in 2000.

    The Westminster Magistrates Court, which had blocked his extradition on grounds of risk to his human rights due to conditions in Tihar in October 2017, was satisfied that there is a prima facie case for Chawla to answer on the basis of evidence gathered by the Delhi police.

    Later, India submitted its third sovereign assurance in the Sanjeev Chawla extradition case to the United Kingdom high court that had sought more details of toilets and other facilities which will be available to him at Tihar jail if he is extradited to face cricket match-fixing charges.

    Chawla had moved to UK in 1996 and was arrested in London in June 2016.

