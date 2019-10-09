UFO spotted in North Carolina's outer banks: Are they real? Was it aliens?

By Simran Kashyap

Washington, Oct 09: The hunt for any clues about alien life, any form of extraterrestrial life is always on. However, one of the most common topic which has sparked debate for innumerable years is the authenticity of UFO (Unidentified Flying Objects) sightings.

Recently a video has gone viral on various social media sites where a new UFO was sighted at the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

The video shows not one but a series of unidentified flying objects. A group of lights suddenly light up the sky and the question of is it aliens or was it any kind of military operation.

The video was posted online 'YouTube' about a week ago by William Guy with a caption "real UFO sighting" and it clearly shows a mysterious fleet on lights appearing in the evening sky. Almost 14 dots of lights were seen sparking in the sky.

In the 31-second video clip, one can also hear someone saying, "We're in the middle of the ocean, on a ferry, nothing around. Look. Nothing around. No land, no nothing. What that is.''

The video was shot aboard a ferry crossing the Pamlico Sound from Ocracoke Island to Swan Quarter on the mainland.

One of the commentator Derrick Chennault, who identified himself as a former Marine based at the 2nd Marine Air Wing mentioned that it was a Marine operation.

"We used to regularly drop flares out of the back of our plane in the evenings for military exercises in that area. They are one million candle power each so they were pretty bright and can be seen from far away and floated down slow as they hung from a parachute," he mentioned. However, there was no statement from the marine forces so as of now there is no clarity what exactly it was.

However, it should be noted that the military base is approximately 125 miles west of the Outer Banks.

Meanwhile, last week, the US Navy had comfirmed that existence of UFOs maybe true.

According to a report in Huffington Post, the US Navy confirmed the authenticity of a series of three videos about UFO sightings recently and

What are UFO?



Unidentified flying object (UFO) is the popular term for any aerial phenomenon that cannot immediately be identified. Most UFOs are identified on investigation as conventional objects or phenomena. The term is widely used for claimed observations of extraterrestrial spacecraft.

