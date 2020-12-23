YouTube
    Dubai, Dec 23: The UAE Fatwa Council, which is the highest Islamic authority in the United Arab Emirates has ruled that the COVID-19 vaccines are permissible for Muslims even if they contain pork gelatin.

    UAE Islamic body approves COVID-19 vaccines even with pork
    Representational Image

    The ruling comes in the wake of a growing alarm that the use of pork gelatin in the vaccine may hamper vaccination among Muslims, who consider the consumption of pork products as haram under Islamic law.

    The coronavirus vaccines would not be subject to Islam's restrictions on pork because of the higher need to protect the human body, the council's chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah said.

    In this case, the pork gelatin is considered medicine and not food, with multiple vaccines already shown to be effective against a highly contagious virus that poses a risk to the entire society, the council also said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
