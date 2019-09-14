Two gigantic asteroids as big as Burj Khalifa approaching towards earth today

By Shreya

Washington, Sep 14: Two gigantic asteroids, as tall as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, is set to whiz past Earth at a speed of 23,100 km per hours today. These two gigantic asteroids are 2000 QW7 and 2010 CO1.

The asteroid 2000 QW7 is between 290 metres and 650 metres wide and is almost 828 metres tall.

According to NASA, asteroids are tiny, rocky objects that orbit the Sun. Although they orbit the Sun just like planets, asteroids are much smaller in size than planets.

Reports, however, suggest that 2000 QW7 will not be a danger to the Earth as the asteroid will pass within 0.03564 astronomical units of the Earth - or 5.3 million km away from the surface.

Following the close approach on Saturday, NASA predicts that the asteroid will next pass our planet on October 19, 2038.

While it's extremely unlikely that this asteroid will hit Earht, NASA's chief, Jim Bridenstine, has warned that more needs to be done to protect Earth from a killer asteroid collision in the near future.