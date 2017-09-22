Two arrested over London tube bombing released

London, September 22: The Scotland Yard has said two of the six men arrested in connection with last week's bombing in the London subway have been released without charge. Four other men, arrested in connection of the bombing, remain to be in the police custody.

One of those released is a 21-year-old, who was arrested on Saturday from Hounslow in West London. The second man, 45 years of age, was held from Newport in south Wales on Wednesday.

"We anticipate that the searches will take some days to complete and may cause further disruption. However, it is important that we continue with these searches and I'd like to thank all those affected for their support, patience and cooperation," Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command said.

He also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the police.

Thirty people were injured last Friday when a bomb partially exploded on a rush-hour tube train in south west London.

The 21-year-old man who was released has not been officially named but is believed to be Yahyah Farroukh, a Syrian refugee.

Besides questioning those in custody, the police are searching properties in Newport in Wales, Thornton Heath in south London, and Surrey areas.

The police has the permission of Westminster Magistrates' Court to continue questioning the remaining men until next week.

