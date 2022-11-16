Apologize for Twitter being super slow: What else did Musk say today?

‘He’s fired!’ Elon Musk sacks Android app developer; What else did he say?

Twitter's blue tick subscription to be relaunched on Nov 29th: What else did Musk say?

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Nov 16: Twitter's new boss Elon Musk announced that the suspended Twitter blue tick subscription will be relaunched on 29 November.

The wealthiest man on the planet and self-described 'Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator' in his latest tweet wrote,''Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.''

Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

In yet another Tweet, Musk has announced that he has 'rehired' the two popular pranksters - Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson.

Twitter very slow in India: Elon Musk

Sharing the updates on the micro-blogging platform, Musk posted a picture with the two employees and wrote,'Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!'

Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson! pic.twitter.com/LEhXV95Njj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2022

"Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes."

It must be noted that Ligma and Johnson are the same pair 'Twitter engineers' that were photographed leaving the Office of Twitter carrying one box each of their belongings in San Francisco.

Twitter rolls out blue tick service in India for select users, cost Rs 719 a month

There has been chaos in Twitter offices for the last few weeks. Earlier, Musk had shown the door to top executives and half of the company's 7,500 employees after he formally acquired the company. In India too, top executives have been sacked. When Musk took over Twitter last week, he had fired CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Amid massive layoffs at Twitter across the world, including in India, and the subsequent backlash, the microblogging site's new owner Elon Musk justified the move, saying there was "no choice" when the company was losing millions of dollars daily.

Back on November 1, Musk had announced that Twitter would soon charge users USD 8 per month for a Twitter Blue subscription in order to keep their verified status and the blue check badges that come with it.

Apologize for Twitter being super slow: What else did Musk say today?

For the unversed, Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. The deal was however mired in controversy for several months, before the final takeover happened.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 9:45 [IST]