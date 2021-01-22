Twitter says it has not suspended account of top Iranian leader

YouTube
    Dubai, Jan 22: The Twitter on Fridaysaid it had not suspended the account of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

    A Twitter spokeswoman said the @khamenei_site account was suspended for violating the company's platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts.

    Representational Image
    "Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time," Khamenei tweeted on December 16.

    iran

