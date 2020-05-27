Twitter fact checks Donald Trump

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Washington, May 27: Twitter has labelled two tweets from US President, Donal Trump as unsubstantiated and accused him of making false claims on Tuesday. This is for the first time that Twitter has taken such action after resisting for long calls to censure the US President.

The move however drew a furious response from Trump, who said, "Twitter is completely stifling free speech and I as President will not allow that to happen."

Twitter had targeted two tweets, Trump had posted on Tuesday, in which he contended without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to fraud and a rigged election. Trump falsely claimed that the main-in ballots would lead to rigged election, the notice said.

Fact-checkers say that there is no evidence to suggest that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud.