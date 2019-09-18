Twin Afghan blast: Death toll reaches at 48, Taliban claims the attack

Kabul, Sep 18: Nearly, 48 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in twin attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday. One attack took place at a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province and the other in the capital, Kabul.

The first explosion was a suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted the rally by Ghani, who is reported to be safe and unharmed.

The suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden motorcycle into the entrance of the venue hosting Ghani's rally. The death toll has risen to 48. The attack was claimed by the Taliban, in Charikar, the capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul.

Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, said the death toll also included four soldiers.

Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan hospital, said children were among those killed and there were fears the number of victims could rise.

The president was present at the time of the explosion but is safe and unharmed.

The second attack, the explosion went off near Kabul's Green Zone, where the defence ministry, US embassy, and NATO headquarters are located. Taliban also claimed responsibility for the blast in the capital, saying it was also a suicide attack.

Across Afghanistan, attacks have continued as the country prepares for a presidential election later this month.

According to reports, the Taliban has warned that its fighters will intensify their campaign against the Afghan government and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the September 28 vote, when Ghani will bid for a second five-year term.