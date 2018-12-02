  • search

Turkish pilot finds former teacher among flight passengers & did something special

By
    Ankara, Dec 2: It doesn't require a special day to display our gratitude. When Mithat Okhan Onan, a pilot with the Turkish Airlines, saw a former teacher of his boarding the flight he was pioneering, he didn't wait to pick up the microphone and address over the PA system the presence of his mentor in the plane. He gave a heartfelt 'Than You' speech that left the elderly man emotional and he was seen wiping his tears in a video of the incident that went viral on the social media.

    Turkish pilot finds former teacher among flight passengers & did something special
    Image Courtesy: @iihtishamm

    Also Read | Man loses wallet on plane; gets it back along with more money in it!

    A journalist shared the video in which the flight crew members were seen walking up to Onan and presenting him with a bouquet and kissing his hand to show respect. The episode left even other passengers on board emotional and there was a big round of applause.

    Here is what the Twitterati had to say about the incident:

    video human interest turkey social media plane pilot teacher

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 15:58 [IST]
