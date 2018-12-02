Turkish pilot finds former teacher among flight passengers & did something special

Ankara, Dec 2: It doesn't require a special day to display our gratitude. When Mithat Okhan Onan, a pilot with the Turkish Airlines, saw a former teacher of his boarding the flight he was pioneering, he didn't wait to pick up the microphone and address over the PA system the presence of his mentor in the plane. He gave a heartfelt 'Than You' speech that left the elderly man emotional and he was seen wiping his tears in a video of the incident that went viral on the social media.

A journalist shared the video in which the flight crew members were seen walking up to Onan and presenting him with a bouquet and kissing his hand to show respect. The episode left even other passengers on board emotional and there was a big round of applause.

Turkish Airlines pilot thanks his school teacher who was on board the flight. Very moving and shows the ultimate respect to the educators who shape our lives. pic.twitter.com/loEvkLQh3m — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 28, 2018

