    Washington, July 22: An earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck off the Alaskan peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning for areas within 200 miles (300 kilometers) of the epicenter.

    The US Geological Survey said that the shallow quake hit at 0612 GMT Wednesday about 500 miles southwest of Anchorage, and around 60 miles south-southeast of the remote settlement of Perryville.

    Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Off Alaska
    Representational Image

    "Based on the preliminary earthquake parameters ... hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

    It may be noted that Alaska was hit by a 9.2-magnitude earthquake in March 1964, the strongest ever recorded in North America. It devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast, and Hawaii.

    More than 250 people were killed by the quake and the tsunami.

