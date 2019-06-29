Trump, XI agree to further trade talks, no levy on Chinese goods for now

oi-Deepika S

Osaka, June 29: US President, Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday agree to go ahead with negotiations on trade talks.

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. The Chinese media reported that the meeting lasted approximately 80 minutes. Trump said that the talks had gone well and the negotiations with China would continue.

We are back on track, Trump also said.

The Chinese state media had reported that the two sides had agreed to resume talks and that the US did not plan to levy and new tariffs on Chinese goods at this time. Xinhua described the meetings as the presidents agreeing to restart trade consultations between their countries on the basis of equality and respect.