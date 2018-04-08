Trump Tower fire: 1 killed; talks over US president’s sprinkler-free building

One person was killed in a fire that broke out at the Trump Tower in New York in the evening of Saturday, April 7.

Six firefighters from the local fire department were also injured while trying to tame the blaze, departmental sources said.

The fire broke out on the 50th floor before 6 pm EDT, according to the fire department officials. Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump and president of the Trump Organization, tweeted saying the fire broke out in a "residential apartment".

The New York Fire Department earlier said that it was responding to a three-alarm fire at 6.27 pm and there were no injuries. Half an hour later, it was upgraded to four-alarm fire.

Fifteen minutes after the fire department posted its first tweet on the fire, Donald Trump said in a tweet that the fire had been extinguished and praised the fire department for its act. It also complimented the building saying it was "well built".

The deceased person was a 67-year-old man who was critically injured and taken to a hospital where he died. He was identified as Todd Brassner.

This is the second time that a fire broke out in the 72-story building at Manhattan this year. On January 8, a fire had broken out there slightly injuring two citizens and a firefighter.

The skyscraper was opened in 1984 and has no sprinklers on its residential floors - an arrangement required in buildings made after 1999. Trump, then a property developer, tried to prevent it, CBS News said.

