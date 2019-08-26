Trump stays away from mediation says India, Pakistan must resolve Kashmir issue

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Biarritz, Aug 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting is expected to continue for 45 min and will end at 4.30 pm IST.

During bilateral meet with PM Modi at G7Summit, Trump said,''We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I'm sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.''

PM Modi, who arrived in France on Sunday attended the Summit as a special invitee, will speak on pressing global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation while also meeting world leaders. He arrived in Biarritz from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Though India is not a member of the G7 grouping, Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday after being personally invited by French President Emmanuel Macron. At the summit, Modi is likely to speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation. The Prime Minister will first meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chile President Sebastian Pinera, after which he will hold one-on-one talks with Trump on the sidelines of the summit.