Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11358
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trump sees his impeachment as a real threat: Report

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Dec 12: US President Donald Trump sees his impeachment as a "real possibility" over finance violations during the 2016 campaign, according to a media report.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    Impeachment talks have ratcheted up in recent days following a blockbuster filing from prosecutors in the Southern District of New York in which they directly alleged for the first time that Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was being directed by the president when he broke the law during the 2016 presidential campaign, CNN said.

    Also Read | Stay away from France's own affairs, French foreign minister responds to Trump's tweets

    Trump has expressed concern that he could be impeached when Democrats take over the House, CNN quoted a source close to the president as saying. Trump is facing off against a series of accusations put together by a team of investigators.

    Special counsel Robert Mueller has launched an 18-month investigation into the legitimacy of Donald Trump's 2016 election win.A source close to the White House told CNN that aides inside the West Wing believe "the only issue that may stick" in the impeachment process is the campaign finance violations tied to former Cohen's payouts to Trump's alleged mistresses, according to the report.Prosecutors said Trump's lawyer clearly sought to influence the outcome of the 2016 election from the sidelines through illicit payments.

    Under US federal law, any payments made for the "purpose of influencing" an election must be reported in campaign finance disclosures.Prosecutors said Cohen took great steps to hide the payments, creating shell companies, using fake invoices and sending them in small amounts so they wouldn't arouse suspicion.He arranged for a USD 130,000 payment to adult film star Daniels, which prosecutors concluded violated campaign finance law prohibitions against donations of more than USD 2,700 in a general election.

    Also Read | Trump mocks Macron over Paris protests; says climate deal not working out

    Trump has denied all wrongdoing and compared the investigations to a witch hunt .Democrats are suggesting Trump committed an impeachable offense and could be sent to prison when his term in the White House is over.The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, said Sunday the allegations, if proven, would constitute "impeachable offenses."

    Democratic Senator Chris Coons said on Monday Trump could be indicted after he leaves office.Cohen first made the allegation in court in September that he was directed by Trump to make the payments to the two women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

    Prosecutors endorsed the allegation in a sentencing document for Cohen on Friday, in which they said Cohen should receive a "substantial sentence" for the crimes he committed, which included campaign finance violations for the payments to the two women, tax fraud and lying to Congress.

    White House officials, at the moment, still don't believe special counsel Mueller's investigation into possible collusion will result in impeachment. Officials are also comforted by their belief that the campaign finance issue is not seen as enough to galvanize bipartisan support for impeachment, the report said.

    Also Read | Russia is losing confidence on Trump with each passing day

    Another separate source said Trump remains confident at this point that, while he could be impeached in the House, he doesn't believe he would be convicted in the Senate as the Republicans remains in control there.The campaign finance issue tied to the alleged mistresses is not viewed as having the firepower to trigger a bipartisan vote for conviction and removal in the Senate, the source said.

    These beliefs about the politics at play in impeachment proceedings are based on what White House officials believe Mueller has on Trump right now. It's still unclear exactly where else the special counsel's probe could go, the report said.

    Read more about:

    donald trump us president impeachment

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 7:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue