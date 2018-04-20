Trump said former NSA Flynn had serious judgement issues, Comey reveals in memo

In what could lead to a major political fallout, former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) chief James Comey's memos have claimed that US President Donald Trump had told him of harbouring serious concerns over the judgement of Michael Flynn, the first national security adviser (NSA) who he sacked after serving less than a month in office, Associated Press reported.

The 15-page documents that were obtained by AP featured a series of interaction between Comey and Trump in the run-up to the former's firing in May 2017. Those interactions included one over a dinner at the White House where Trump reportedly sought Comey's loyalty and another meeting where the president reportedly asked him to conclude a probe into Flynn.

One memo said Trump complaining about Flynn at a private dinner with Comey in 2017, the AP report said. According to it, Trump was displeased with Flynn's "serious judgement issues" and also blamed the former NSA for delaying in returning an international leader's congratulatory call.

Comey wrote in the memo that he did not make any remark on the issue. "There was no mention or acknowledgement of any FBI interest in or contact with Flynn," he wrote, AP added.

The Trump administration sacked Flynn after White House officials said of him having misled about his Russian connection during the transition.

In another memo, Comey said Trump cleared the Oval Office of other personnel and asked him to let the probe into Flynn go and also called him a good person.

Comey told the Congress in a Senate hearing last June that he was confident that there might come a day when he would need a record of the happenings - not just to defend himself but the FBI and their integrity as an institution.

The memos were handed over to the Congress on Thursday, April 19.

Comey is currently on a publicity tour to promote his new book, 'A Higher Loyalty' and was accused of bringing all kind of sensationalism to attract maximum publicity.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, April 18, Trump contradicted his earlier remark by saying in a tweet that he did not fire Comey because of the Russian probe.

"Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phoney Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)," he tweeted.

In May 2017, the US president had said in a televised NBC News interview that "this Russia thing" was a primary reason for which he fired Comey. sons he decided to fire Comey.

