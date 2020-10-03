Trump's condition 'very concerning', next 48 hours critical: Report

YouTube
    Washington, Oct 03: A person familiar with President Donald Trump's COVID-19 illness says some of his vital signs over the past 24 hours were "very concerning" but they''ve improved since he was admitted to a military hospital.

    The person has knowledge of the president''s medical condition but was not authorised to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

    It contradicted Trump''s doctors, who said during a press conference Saturday that the president was doing very well and felt as though he could walk out of a military hospital. They said he had not been on oxygen Saturday or when he was with their medical team Friday, and that his symptoms were subsiding.

    Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday after saying he had contracted COVID-19. First lady Melania Trump also has fallen ill.

    The person described the next 48 hours as critical and said there was no clear path yet on a recovery and that it could be days before he was discharged.

    with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Saturday, October 3, 2020, 22:53 [IST]
