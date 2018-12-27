Trump makes surprise visit to airbase in Baghdad to thank troops; Iraqis upset

Baghdad, Dec 27: US President Donald Trump never ceases to surprise people - pleasantly or unpleasantly. On Wednesday, December 26, Trump landed at an airbase to the west of Baghdad where he thanked the stationed American soldiers for their service but was criticised in return by Iraq's political and militia leaders who saw it as a breach of the West Asian nation's sovereignty.