  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trump makes surprise visit to airbase in Baghdad to thank troops; Iraqis upset

    By
    |

    Baghdad, Dec 27: US President Donald Trump never ceases to surprise people - pleasantly or unpleasantly. On Wednesday, December 26, Trump landed at an airbase to the west of Baghdad where he thanked the stationed American soldiers for their service but was criticised in return by Iraq's political and militia leaders who saw it as a breach of the West Asian nation's sovereignty.

    Trump makes surprise visit to airbase in Baghdad to thank troops; Iraqis upset
    US President Donald Trump

    Read more about:

    donald trump iraq soldiers baghdad

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue