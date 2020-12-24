Trump issues new raft of pardons, including son-in-law’s father

YouTube
    Washington, Dec 24: US President, Donald Trump has issued a new raft of pardons for his allies including the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

    Apart from Charles Kushner, Trump also pardoned long time ally, Roger Stone and his 2016 campaign manager Paul Manafort.

    Stone was convicted for lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional probe, while Manafort was convicted for his alleged connection with the Russia collusion investigation.

    This comes a day after Trump pardoned another 15 people and commuted their sentences.

    On Tuesday, Trump had also pardoned two people linked to the probe into the alleged collusion between his campaign and Russia and four Blackwater security guards who were convicted over the 2007 killings of 14 Iraqi civilians.

    Kushner had pleaded guilty to charges including tax evasion and witness tampering in 2004.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
