Trump insists migrants to go back to their places, apply for US citizenship

A caravan of some 5,000 to 7,000 people, mostly from three Latin American countries - El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala - is heading towards America through Mexico to enter the country illegally.

Trump's direct message to the people in Caravan came hours after he said he is deploying military on the Southern border with Mexico to stop them from entering the United States illegally, as he described the situation as a "national emergency".

"To those in the Caravan, turnaround, we are not letting people into the United States illegally. Go back to your Country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing!" Trump said in a tweet.

According to some media reports, quite a number of those in the caravan are people from South Asia including Bangladesh. This is for the second time this year that such a caravan has been formed.

Trump says people are taking the advantage of the "stupid" US policy of catch and release, under which illegal immigrants are arrested immediately upon entering the border illegally and then released with the advice that they appear before the court for the next hearing, which at times is months away.

Illegal immigrants were also the topic of discussion when Trump spoke over the phone with the Italian prime minister. Trump in a tweet said that among the issues included the fact that Italy is now taking a very hard line on illegal immigration.

"I agree with their stance 100%, and the United States is likewise taking a very hard line on illegal immigration. The Prime Minister is working very hard on the economy of Italy - he will be successful!" Trump said.

In his remarks and speeches over the past two weeks, Trump has repeatedly said he will not allow the migrant caravan to come inside the country illegally. He has claimed that there are criminals and people of Middle Eastern descent among the migrants.

In August 2017, Trump announced that migrants won't be receiving welfare in five years after they arrive in US as he wanted to create a merit based green card system that would end the abuse of welfare system and offer protection to Americans. In May 2018, Trump termed migrants as "animals" as he wanted them to stay outside States with the intention of making it pure.

However in July 2018, his decision to start "zero tolerance" policy met with controversial results which led to children of immigrants being separated. Many immigrants including Indian Americans protested against Trump to condemn his policy.

