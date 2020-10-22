Trump, Biden go on offense in states they are trying to flip

US elections 2020: Vote for Trump for good relations with India say India-American supporters

US Presidential Debate 2020: Mics to be muted in final showdown between Trump & Biden

Trump incapable of taking the job seriously: Obama

International

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Washington, Oct 22: Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Obama took aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric, his track record in the Oval Office and his habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories.

"With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you're not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day," Obama said.

"And that's worth a lot. You're not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won't be so exhausting."

Obama, who governed for two terms and remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party told supporters that too much was at stake to have four more years of Trump leading the nation, seeking to contrast his successor -- a real estate mogul and ex-reality TV star -- with his former vice president.

"This is not a reality show. This is reality."

"And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously."

The former president blasted on Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the president himself had fallen victim to the virus.

"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us," he said. "He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Wednesday, the US deserves to have a president who understands the dignity of people and guides the country in a way that Americans can regain their standing and get closer to those ideals they hold.