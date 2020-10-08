YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Indian Air Force Day
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Trump calls for withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by December

    By
    |

    Washington, Oct 08: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan by Christmas this year.

    We should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas! Trump said in a tweet Wednesday night.

    Trump calls for withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan by December

    After an agreement with the Taliban on February 29 this year, the US reduced its force level to 8,600 and turned five bases over to its Afghan partners.

    Trump admin imposes new curbs on H-1B visas to protect US workers ahead of presidential election

    This August, the president made a determination that the conditions in Afghanistan were sufficient to reduce the force presence to between 4,000 and 5,000 by November end.

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, David F Helvey, told lawmakers last month that Pentagon is making "prudent planning" to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by May next year.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump us troops afghanisthan

    Story first published: Thursday, October 8, 2020, 16:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X