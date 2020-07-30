Trump calls for delaying 2020 Presidential election amid claims of voting fraud

Washington, July 30: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday raised for the first time the possibility of delaying the US November presidential election.

Trump raised the question of a delay on Twitter and without evidence claimed risks of mail-in voter fraud.

Trump tweeted on Thursday: "With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???"

Trump has made repeated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud. Many US states and localities are moving to use mail ballots to prevent risks of coronavirus infection.

The dates of federal elections are set by Congress which is unlikely to act, and the US Constitution makes no provisions for a delay of the January 20, 2021 inauguration of the next president.

here is no evidence of widespread voter fraud through mail-in voting, even in states with all-mail votes.

Trump trails his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in US public opinion polls.

Biden predicted in April that Trump would try to postpone the US election.

"Between he and the Russians, there's going to be an attempt to interfere" in the election, Biden said in an online fundraising event on April 23.

"This president, mark my words, I think he's going to try to kick back the election somehow, come up with a rationale why it can't be done," Biden warned.

Trump quickly rebuffed that comment on April 27 saying that Biden's warning was "made-up propaganda" and that he had "never even thought of changing the date of the election."

