  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Trump attacked Pakistan in first tweet of 2018; in 2019, his chose yet another target

    By
    |

    Washington, Jan 2: US President Donald Trump started his New Year in 2018 by posting a tweet targeting Pakistan saying the country had given the US no help in getting rid of terrorism but only "lies and deceit". However, Trump's voice towards Pakistan had changed qualitatively towards the end of the year as he sought cooperation from Prime Minister Imran Khan on the question of Afghanistan, the same country over he which he tweeted.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    In 2019, Trump tweeted again on the New Year's Day and this time too, there was a target. It was not any country or individual that Trump tweeted but the "haters and fake news media".

    Also Read | White House dismisses Democrat plan to end govt shutdown

    Pakistan hit back at Trump the same day, saying that it had "given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust."

    "Happy New Year to everyone, including the haters and the fake news media," he said in his tweet. He also mentioned in the same tweet: "2019 will be a fantastic year for those not suffering from trump derangement syndrome. Just calm down and enjoy the ride, great things are happening for our country!"

    Also Read | Why Trump's promise of a wall may not come true

    The tweet by the 45th president of the US who will complete two years in office on January 20, was retweeted by over 2.2 lakh people and retweeted over 54,000 times. Hours after posting the first tweet of 2019, Trump was back into his attacking mood, targeting a former commander of US and foreign forces in Afghanistan Stanley McChrystal for questioning his integrity and the Democrats over the border wall. He said McChrystal "got fired like a dog by Obama".

    Trump had sent out 2,883 tweets in 2018 as against 2,227 in 2017. Of these, while 1,721 were promotional in nature, 1,162 were attacking ones.

    Read more about:

    donald trump usa twitter tweet social media pakistan media

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue