Trump administration allows H-1B visa holders to return for same jobs they did before ban

    Washington, Aug 13: President Donald Trump's administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas allowing the visa holders to enter the United States if they return to the same jobs they had before the visa ban.

    Donald Trump

    According to reports, the US Department of State advisory said dependents, or spouses and children, would also be allowed to travel with the visa holders.

    "Travel by applicants seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification," the state department advisory said.

    The US has also allowed travel by technical specialists, senior-level managers and other workers who hold H-1B visas, saying it is necessary to facilitate the "immediate and continued economic recovery of the United States".

    On June 22, President Trump had signed a proclamation, banning the entry of certain non-immigrants with H-1B and L1 visas until the end of the year to protect the US labour market following record unemployment rates because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

    The US tech industry, including Facebook, Microsoft and Apple, had backed a lawsuit against the move.

    "Travel supported by a request from a US government agency or entity to meet critical US foreign policy objectives or to satisfy treaty or contractual obligations. This would include individuals, identified by the Department of Defense or another US government agency, performing research, providing IT support/services, or engaging other similar projects essential to a US government agency," the advisory stated.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
