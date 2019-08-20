'Tough situation, but good conversation': Trump after phone calls with Modi and Imran

  • search
    Washington, Aug 20: US President Donald Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to work towards reducing tension in the region over Kashmir, describing the situation as "tough".

    "Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding trade, strategic partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," Trump tweeted.

    PM Modi on Monday told US President Donald Trump that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region were not conducive to peace.

    Pakistan's anti-India rhetoric not good for regional peace: PM Modi tells Trump

    Modi and Trump had a 30-minute telephonic conversation. "In the context of the regional situation, the prime minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace," it stated.

    Modi, the statement said, highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence, and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.

    Trump asked Khan over phone on Monday to "moderate rhetoric" with India, soon after a 30-minute conversation with Modi, during which the Indian leader raised the issue "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence" by leaders of Pakistan.

    Earlier this month, India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into Union Territories, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 8:53 [IST]
