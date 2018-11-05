Touching: Big sister sings ‘You Are My Sunshine’ to little brother with Down Syndrome

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Some moments are ever memorable and here is one such one which is not only sweet but also touching.

Two-year-old Bo has Down Syndrome but still, he has a taste for music. And he is lucky that he is born in a family which too has a knack for music. Both of Bo's parents - mother Amanda and father Caleb - are musicians while his big sister Lydia loves to sing and play music.

Whenever her mother asks her look after her little brother, Lydia takes out her guitar and sings with Bo. It was one such occasion when Amanda asked Lydia to have a watch on Bo and she went for a shower. When she came out, she heard a beautiful tune and she checked it to see Lydia singing "You Are My Sunshine" with her brother Bo. Despite him having the Down Syndrome which inhibits language skills, Bo has already learned words thanks to the music. Lydia also deserves credit as she lets her brother sing the portions he likes and in this way, Bo learns more about music as well as words and language.

A touched Amanda captured the beautiful video on her phone and it went viral in no time.

Mom captures beautiful moment when her daughter sings to her brother Bo, who has Down syndrome. Every word he has learned has been through music & singing. pic.twitter.com/iWgkawagm4 — Kevin W (@kwilli1046) October 27, 2018