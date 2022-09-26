Top 20 best airlines in the world: Check full list
London, Sep 26: India's Vistara Airlines has been awarded the best airline and the 'best airline staff service' in India and southern Asia while Qatar Airways is the world's best airlines and the world's best cabin staff is with Singapore Airlines, according to the World Airline Awards 2022.
After two years of virtual award ceremonies, the 2022 World Airline Awards event returned in physical form and the event was held on Sunday Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom.
Big winners at the awards included Qatar Airways who bagged nine awards, with Singapore Airlines also receiving nine awards. Delta Air Lines was the success in North America, winning six awards. In Europe, Turkish Airlines was dominant, receiving four awards including the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title.
Singapore Airlines took the second position in the list of World's Best Airlines, with Emirates third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Qantas Airways in fifth position.
India's Vistara was another key winner, receiving two awards, the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara said "It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery."
Fact Check: Don’t get fooled by this fake Emirates Airlines free ticket contest
Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Korean Air and Swiss Int'l Air Lines are in the next five positions.
Singapore Airlines takes second position in the world, with Emirates third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Qantas Airways in fifth position.
The awards were given based on various factors, such as their operational levels and customer ratings. Also, the awards were presented based on the 14 million customer surveys in over 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022.
The World Airline Awards cover all types of travel classes, with an overall Best by Cabin award, Best Seats by Cabin, Best Lounges and Best Onboard Catering by cabin. The overall winners for these awards are:
The World Airline Awards cover all types of travel classes, with an overall Best by Cabin award, Best Seats by Cabin, Best Lounges and Best Onboard Catering by cabin. The overall winners for these awards are:
- The World Best First Class Airline: Singapore Airlines
- The World's Best Business Class Airline: Qatar Airways
- The World's Best Premium Economy Class Airline: Virgin Atlantic
- The World's Best Economy Class Airline: Emirates
The World's Top 20 Airlines in 2022 - Full List
- Qatar Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Emirates
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Qantas Airways
- Japan Airlines
- Turkish Airlines
- Air France
- Korean Air
- Swiss Int'l Air Lines
- British Airways
- Etihad Airways
- China Southern
- Hainan Airlines
- Lufthansa
- Cathay Pacific
- KLM
- EVA Air
- Virgin Atlantic
- Vistara
The World's Best Cabin Staff in 2022
- Singapore Airlines
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Garuda Indonesia
- Thai Airways
- Japan Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Hainan Airlines
- Asiana Airlines
- EVA Air
- Cathay Pacific
The World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in 2022
- ANA All Nippon Airways
- Singapore Airlines
- Japan Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- Hainan Airlines
- Asiana Airlines
- Korean Air
- China Airlines
- Fiji Airways
- Cathay Pacific
The World's Best Leisure Airlines
- SunExpress
- Air Transat
- TUI Airways
- TUIfly
- Vietravel Airlines
The World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airlines
- Scoot
- Jetstar Airways
- Air Canada rouge
- LEVEL
- AirAsiaX