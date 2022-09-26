Top 20 best airlines in the world: Check full list

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 Ft as desperate air traffic controllers try to wake them up

oi-Prakash KL

London, Sep 26: India's Vistara Airlines has been awarded the best airline and the 'best airline staff service' in India and southern Asia while Qatar Airways is the world's best airlines and the world's best cabin staff is with Singapore Airlines, according to the World Airline Awards 2022.

After two years of virtual award ceremonies, the 2022 World Airline Awards event returned in physical form and the event was held on Sunday Langham Hotel in London, United Kingdom.

Big winners at the awards included Qatar Airways who bagged nine awards, with Singapore Airlines also receiving nine awards. Delta Air Lines was the success in North America, winning six awards. In Europe, Turkish Airlines was dominant, receiving four awards including the highly competitive Best Airline in Europe title.

Singapore Airlines took the second position in the list of World's Best Airlines, with Emirates third, ANA All Nippon Airways fourth, and Qantas Airways in fifth position.

India's Vistara was another key winner, receiving two awards, the Best Airline in India and Southern Asia and Best Airline Staff Service in India and Southern Asia. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara said "It is incredibly heartening for all of us at Vistara to win these awards, which reaffirms the steadfast trust our customers have in us and is a true testament to Vistara setting global benchmarks for excellence in operations and service delivery."

Japan Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air France, Korean Air and Swiss Int'l Air Lines are in the next five positions.

The awards were given based on various factors, such as their operational levels and customer ratings. Also, the awards were presented based on the 14 million customer surveys in over 100 countries between September 2021 and August 2022.

The World Airline Awards cover all types of travel classes, with an overall Best by Cabin award, Best Seats by Cabin, Best Lounges and Best Onboard Catering by cabin. The overall winners for these awards are:

The World Best First Class Airline: Singapore Airlines

The World's Best Business Class Airline: Qatar Airways

The World's Best Premium Economy Class Airline: Virgin Atlantic

The World's Best Economy Class Airline: Emirates

The World's Top 20 Airlines in 2022 - Full List

Qatar Airways Singapore Airlines Emirates ANA All Nippon Airways Qantas Airways Japan Airlines Turkish Airlines Air France Korean Air Swiss Int'l Air Lines British Airways Etihad Airways China Southern Hainan Airlines Lufthansa Cathay Pacific KLM EVA Air Virgin Atlantic Vistara

The World's Best Cabin Staff in 2022

Singapore Airlines

ANA All Nippon Airways

Garuda Indonesia

Thai Airways

Japan Airlines

Qatar Airways

Hainan Airlines

Asiana Airlines

EVA Air

Cathay Pacific

The World's Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in 2022

ANA All Nippon Airways

Singapore Airlines

Japan Airlines

Qatar Airways

Hainan Airlines

Asiana Airlines

Korean Air

China Airlines

Fiji Airways

Cathay Pacific

The World's Best Leisure Airlines

SunExpress

Air Transat

TUI Airways

TUIfly

Vietravel Airlines

The World's Best Long Haul Low-Cost Airlines

Scoot

Jetstar Airways

Air Canada rouge

LEVEL

AirAsiaX

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 13:47 [IST]