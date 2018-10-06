  • search

'Toilet paper' sticking out of Trump's shoes leaves Twitter in splits

    Washington, Oct 6: The American media never spares President Donald Trump whenever it gets the slightest of chance. On Friday, October 5, Trump was spotted with a piece of 'toilet paper' sticking to one of his shoes and the man went on climbing the stairs of his official aeroplane Air Force One without noticing the white paper hanging from his black shoe heel.

    Though the Twitterati wasn't sure whether it was a toilet paper hanging from the president's heel, it nevertheless made enough joke out of it. One even thanked the photographer for taking the funny picture.

    Trump was boarding his aircraft to head for a 'Make America Great Again' rally in Minnesota after getting out of his official car. Though there were a number of personnel around, nobody noticed the president's shoes and alerted him. Trump, however, got rid of the paper just before entering the plane, though unknowingly.

