'Together we defeated Hitler, and will defeat Putin too...', says Ukraine's Foreign Minister

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kyiv, Feb 27: As Russian troops continue their invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the formation of the 'International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine'.

Following the announcement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said, "Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too."

The remarks come even as fighting rages on in various parts of the country and Russia claims to have besieged two big cities. Both Russia and Ukraine today indicated their willingness to engage in talks, with the Kremlin saying that a Russian delegation had arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for the same.

Zelenskyy however rejected the offer to hold talks in Belarus, suggesting Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul, Budapest or Baku as alternative venues. He said other locations are also possible but made clear that Ukraine doesn't accept Russia's selection of Belarus.

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 14:19 [IST]