Today is International Day for Disabled Persons & this is the theme for 2018

United Nations, Dec 3: Today, the third day of December, is observed as the International Day of Disabled Persons or International Disability Day. It was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly by Resolution 47/3 in 1992 and it aims at promoting rights and well-beings of people with disabilities in all spheres of the society and development and to raise awareness about the situation disabled people face in every aspect of their lives - political, social, economic, cultural, etc.

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was adopted in 2006 and it advanced the rights and welfare of people with disabilities by building on years of the UN's work in this field.

The theme for 2018:

The year 2018 has the theme of December 3 focusing on empowering people with disabilities for an inclusive, equitable and sustainable development as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The 2030 Agenda aims to create a situation where no one is left behind.

Events were being held at various levels and organised by various institutions to make the occasion a memorable one.

Till 2007, the day was called "International Day of Disabled Persons" and each year, a different theme is taken as its focus.