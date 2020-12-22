YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To get into clubs, Katy Perry pretended to be Zooey Deschanel

    By
    |

    Los Angeles, Dec 22: Pop star Katy Perry has revealed that during her initial days in the entertainment industry she used to claim to be actor Zooey Deschanel to get into the nightclubs.

    The singer made the revelation during a Instagram Live session with Deschanel hours after the release of the music video of her new song "Not the End of the World", featuring the 40-year-old actor.

    To get into clubs, Katy Perry pretended to be Zooey Deschanel

    "When I moved to LA maybe 18 years ago... I was pretty much a nobody, and you were like just getting so huge at that time, it was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world. In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you," Perry said.

    Anamika: Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone begins shooting for her next with Vikram Bhatt

    "But I have to admit something to you. When I first got to LA, I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club, but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club," the 36-year-old singer added.

    Deschanel, best known for her work on films like The Good Girl, The New Guy, Elf, and sitcom New Girl, said she knew about Perry pretending to be her as many people from the industry at that time mentioned they had met a girl who had an uncanny resemblance with her.

    "People were like 'I saw you!' But I'm such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, 'I saw you out! I made eye contact with you! Then everybody kept telling me about you, 'This girl Katy, she looks just like you,' and I'm like, 'Who is this Katy?'"

    "And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you're so pretty, and I was like, 'Oh, thank God. She's so pretty'," the actor said.

    The video of "Not the End of the World" is also a fun, ironic reference to the fact that Perry and Deschanel are always called lookalikes.

    More HOLLYWOOD News

    Read more about:

    hollywood

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X