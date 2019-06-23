  • search
    To enter India via Pak, China, Nepalese nationals now need visa

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Kathmandu, June 23: Nepalese nationals must have visa if they are entering India from Pakistan, China, Hong Kong and Macau, according to a notice issued by the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi.

    Similarly, Nepalese nationals travelling to Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Lebanon, are required to acquire No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the respective Nepalese Embassies, it said.

    Aadhaar now a valid travel document, can be used to visit Nepal, Bhutan

    To get the NOC, a traveller is required to submit an application to the respective embassy along with relevant documents, including employment permit, the notice stated.

    The notice said a citizen of Nepal must have a visa for India if the he or she is entering India from China, Macau, Hong Kong and Pakistan.

    There are 4 million Nepalese working and studying in India, according to the Nepal foreign ministry.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
