YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Time for change, China cannot rely on old model of development: Xi Jinping

    By
    |

    Beijing, Oct 31: President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that China can no longer rely on its previous economic development model of depending on global exports and must build self-controlled, safe and reliable domestic production and supply system to ensure industrial and national security.

    The just-concluded plenary session of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), headed by Xi, adopted his proposals to make the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

    President Xi Jinping
    President Xi Jinping

    While the 14th five-year plan envisages a massive overhaul of the country's domestic market to boost consumption in order to reduce China's reliance on shrinking exports markets, the Vision 2035 visualises a long-term plan, reflecting the development vision of Xi. Politically, Xi's Vision 2035 plan has sparked speculation that he could continue in power for the next 15 years.

    Xi, 67, has emerged as the CPC's most powerful leader after its founder Mao Zedong, holding the posts of CPC General Secretary, head of the military besides the presidency with prospects of a life-long tenure.

    A constitutional amendment in 2018 removed the two-five-year term limit for the president, which would enable Xi to continue in power for life. His second term as the president is due to end in 2022.

    Pompeo’s anti-China tour of China wrapped up in Vietnam

    "We shouldn't and couldn't simply repeat the previous model, but should strive to shape new industrial chain to enhance technological innovation and import substitution, which is the focus of deepening supply-side structural reforms and the key to achieving high-quality development," Xi was quoted as saying in an article published in Qiushi's, CPC's official journal.

    Xi said that "in order to ensure China's industrial security and national security, we must build self-controlled, safe and reliable domestic production and supply chain".

    "We should strive to have at least one alternative source for important products and supply channels to form a necessary industrial backup system," Xi said.

    China's complete industrial chain has played a key role during the COVID-19 pandemic by guaranteeing the availability of important materials for epidemic prevention and control. However, the public health crisis has also exposed risks in the domestic supply chain and industrial chain, Xi said.

    China's status as the world's factory has been affected by declining global markets and US President Donald Trump's trade war.

    More CHINA News

    Read more about:

    china

    Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 22:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X