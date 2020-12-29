YouTube
    Dharamshala, Dec 29: The Tibetan Parliament in exile has expressed gratitude to United States President Donald Trump for signing a new Tibet policy.

    Tibetan govt-in-exile lauds US President Donald Trump for new Tibet policy

    On Sunday, Trump signed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020 to modify and re-authorise various programmes and provisions related to Tibet. The bill reaffirms the right of Tibetans to choose a successor to the Dalai Lama and calls for establishing an American consulate in the country.

    In a statement issued by the Dharamshala-based Tibetan Parliament in exile, its Speaker Pema Jungney said, "This act officially endorses that recognition of the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is the sole authority of the great XIV Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Buddhist leaders and the Tibetan people with no interference from the Chinese government (People''s Republic of China)."

    Stop meddling with Tibet, Taiwan, China tells US

    "This act also recognises the importance of the Tibetan Plateau and the threat that climate change poses on Tibet," the statement said.

    "Over the years, the presidents of the United States of America have consistently supported the Tibet cause and we are immensely grateful for your indefatigable support in taking strong measures against China, a government that is economically the most powerful yet having the record of worst human rights violations," it added.

    Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 17:39 [IST]
