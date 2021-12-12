Three shots of COVID-19 vaccine is 'optimal care': Anthony Fauci

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Dec 12: America's top public health expert Anthony Fauci on Sunday said three doses of a vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is the "optimal care" but two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or one of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains the US government's official definition of fully vaccinated.

Asked whether three vaccine doses could be the new standard of care, Fauci told "well, I certainly think, it's the optimal care."

Fauci was speaking at ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos".

"I mean, for official requirements, it's still two shots of the mRNA (Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna) and one shot of the J&J for the official determination of what's required or not. But I think if you look at the data, the more and more it becomes clear that if you want to be optimally protected you really should get a booster," he added.

Concerns over the Omicron variant and waning vaccine-induced protection against the infection have highlighted the need for boosters to protect the most vulnerable.

And while many countries have already started giving booster shots, several experts here said the priority in India has to be different given that large-scale immunisation programme began only six-eight months go.

Story first published: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 23:14 [IST]